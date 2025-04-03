AEW's Speedball Mike Bailey Ranks The Best Mullets In Wrestling

In his in-ring work, "Speedball" Mike Bailey brings a mix of martial arts and high-flying moves. Presentation-wise, he often brings gear inspired by his taekwondo background as well as his signature mullet hairstyle. During a recent interview with "WrestleZone," Bailey laid out his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling mullets.

"Eddie Guerrero, definitely number one, not only because it was a great mullet, but because he made it work super well. Crush [of Demolition], his mullet was not particularly stylish. Eddie Guerrero's transcends time. His mullet, if you wore it now, you would be like, 'Man has a great [head of] hair.' Crush, you know what year it was from. There is no mistaking that this is the perfect early 90s, late 80s mullet, and it completely embodies that."

Rounding out Bailey's mullet marvel is a pair of talents popular in the 1980s and 1990s — Ricky Morton and Hiroshi Hase. While Hase carved a name for himself in New Japan and All Japan Pro-Wrestling, Morton worked in various territories of the National Wrestling Alliance as well as WWE. In recent years, Morton has also made sporadic appearances on AEW television.

"Ricky Morton also has one of the most iconic mullets of all time," Bailey said. "It's the color and also the timelessness. The fact that he has kept that mullet going for all those years. He's still rocking it and it still looks fantastic. What's even more amazing is that he hasn't lost his hair at all. It's still a great head of hair and an even better mullet on top."

In general, Bailey considers Hase's mullet to be underrated. Amongst Japanese pro wrestling history, though, Bailey believes it to be the very best.

