Tony Khan Says This AEW Dynasty Title Match Was Never Confirmed

AEW Dynasty is on the horizon and many are assuming that Bandido will accept the challenge of ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, who is putting his title up against Bandido's mask. According to ROH Owner and AEW President Tony Khan, the match has yet to be confirmed.

"Chris Jericho put the challenge out. We never officially announced the match," Khan said during the pre-AEW Dynasty media call. "It's a standing challenge for a title vs. mask match and I hope to hear Bandido's response. Obviously we still have another show before AEW Dynasty with 'AEW Collision.'"

Khan went on to say that the rivalry between the two has been "exciting," but that he had no new developments outside of the "Collision" tease.

Jericho raised the ire of Bandido by stealing the mask of his brother, Gravity. Bandido has since rescued the mask from Jericho, but the highly personal feud has put the former ROH Champion 0-1 against the current champion, as Jericho bested Bandido on an episode of "AEW Collision" last February. Jericho has been champion since the October 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he dethroned Mark Briscoe in a ladder match to begin his second reign with the title, his ninth world title overall. It is possible the Bandido/Jericho rematch is saved for ROH Supercard of Honor, which will take place May 2 in Atlantic City, NJ, but as Khan mentioned, it is possible the match will be made official for Dynasty on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision."