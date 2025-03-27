Chris Jericho Challenges Bandido To Mask Vs. Title Match For ROH Gold At AEW Dynasty

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho's quest to embarrass Bandido and his brother Gravity was cut off at the knees on Saturday when Bandido regained possession of his brother's mask from Jericho. The tension between the former ROH Champion and the current ROH Champion has boiled over, as Jericho is now putting his title on the line on April 6, a rematch from the two men's match on the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision."

On "AEW Dynamite," Jericho challenged Bandido to a title match at AEW Dynasty with a caveat. Jericho will put his title on the line, but Bandido's mask will also be on the line. The match will take place in the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland.

Jericho has been ROH World Champion since October when he defeated Mark Briscoe in a ladder match on "AEW Dynamite" to begin his second reign with the title. Bandido has only put his mask on the line once before, at a small lucha libre event in 2022, which saw him and 15 others escape with their masks and/or hair, while former AEW star Jack Evans was forced to lose his hair.