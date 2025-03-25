Backstage Update On Feud Between AEW's Chris Jericho & Bandido

Since the turn of the new year, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has been locked in a feud with the former ROH World Champion Bandido. The two men already fought over the title on the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision," which saw Jericho retain the gold, but "The Nueve" has upped the ante with his masked foe by humiliating Bandido's brother Gravity by stealing his mask and beating him up in front of their own mother. This is all leading to an eventual rematch over the ROH World Championship, and according to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," that bout isn't too far way.

"So they're either doing Jericho and Bandido at the Dynasty show, or at the Supercard of Honor which they announced for Atlantic City, May 2." When the match eventually happens, it will actually be the third singles meeting between Jericho and Bandido as their first bout, which was also for the ROH World Championship, took place back in September 2022 with Jericho also walking away the winner in what was Bandido's debut for AEW.

The feud between Jericho and Bandido could have ended much sooner as it was supposed to start much earlier. After missing 18 months of action due to a serious wrist injury, Bandido returned to wrestling at the ROH Final Battle event in December 2024, but in his pursuit of Jericho, he suffered a concussion coming off the top rope and would be forced to miss an extra month of action. Since then, he has only lost one match, that being the aforementioned bout with "The Nueve," and is closing in on becoming only the eighth man in history to hold the ROH World Championship on more than one occasion.

