WWE Star Kiana James Confirms Injury Reports By Posting Rehab Video On Social Media

From Bronson Reed to former NXT Women's Champion Giulia, there are a handful of WWE stars who are unfortunately currently sidelined with injuries. One name included on the list is "Raw" star Kiana James, who has shared an update on the progress she has made in recovering from a leg injury.

In a video posted to her X page captioned "No one's got you like you got you", James shared a series of clips throughout the various stages of her rehabilitation process with inspirational audio playing in the background. She can be seen in the hospital and participating in a variety of workouts as she sports a knee brace and a pair of crutches in many of the clips. While there was no indication of when she may be returning to the ring, it's worth noting that the final clip of the video shows her at the Performance Center in a pair of wrestling boots hinting at a possible potential return to the ring soon.

Reports that James would be out of action for several months first surfaced in September of last year amidst confusion about her contractual status with WWE. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion last competed in the ring on the June 17 edition of "Raw" in a Triple Threat Match against Zelina Vega and IYO SKY to qualify for that year's Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, having been moved up to the main roster from "WWE NXT" in April as part of the 2024 WWE Draft.