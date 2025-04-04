Tony Khan: AEW Dynamite Max Report 'Very Consistent With Everything We've Been Told'

Ever since the turn of the new year, the conversation around All Elite Wrestling's viewership numbers has been problematic. Due to the fact that both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" are simulcast on cable television and on the MAX streaming service, an overall viewership number has been difficult to get hold of. However, a recent report suggested that the number of people who watch AEW on MAX is around the 500,000 mark, which taking in to account AEW's weekly ratings, would put a show like "Dynamite" over the one million viewers mark.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about this during the Dynasty media call, and while he confirmed that he doesn't know the exact figures from MAX, the report that was recently released has a lot of truth to it. "I thought that was a really exciting report for AEW, and very consistent with everything we've been told that, while the numbers are being kept close to the vest, we're one of the top sports streaming shows, and everything in that report was consistent with what I've heard." On top of this report, the ratings for "Dynamite" have regularly grown since the beginning of February, while "Collision" has earned some of its biggest ratings ever since the beginning of 2025.

Khan explained that the relationship between AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery is at an all-time high, with Khan using examples such as the recent promotion of major movies on "Dynamite," and the partnerships they have developed with the likes of DC Comics in recent months. Khan rounded off by saying that it is a very exciting time to be part of AEW, and that things are only going to get better as time goes on.

