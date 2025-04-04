TNA Retires Digital Media Title, Will Crown New International Champion At Unbreakable

TNA's director of authority, Santino Marella, announced on this week's "TNA Impact" that the TNA Digital Media Championship no longer exists and a new title will replace it — the International Championship.

The Digital Media Championship, which was introduced in 2021, was last held by Steph De Lander, who was awarded it as part of her divorce settlement with PCO, the previous champion. On this week's show, De Lander and husband Mance Warner were making out on stage when Marella appeared and berated them, and made the announcement about the new championship.

"You guys are gross. This is disgusting. This is a family show. You know what, I've had enough, okay? You cannot call yourself the Digital Media Champions. You didn't win a match, you didn't win the title," said Santino. "Tonight, I'm going to take back the title and for no longer can you call yourself champions. At Unbreakable, we're going to have a tournament, and the winner of the tournament will be declared the first ever — in the history of TNA — the TNA International Champion."

He further added that the tournament is a tribute to the triple threat match between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Christopher Daniels from the Unbreakable show in 2005. As a tribute, all the matches in the tournament will be three-way matches.

"Now, that match made the world talk about TNA, and as a tribute to that match, every match in this tournament will be a three-way match," said Marella.

WHAT?! @milanmiracle is taking back the Digital Media Championship and just announced a tournament to crown the FIRST EVER TNA International Champion at #TNAUnbreakable! @TheSamiCallihan celebrated the news the only way he knows how! Beating the hell out of @ManceWarner with a... pic.twitter.com/7gucTXyddl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

Santino then asked De Lander to relinquish the title, but she was hesitant to let go of it. Sami Callihan, who is in a feud with Mance Warner, arrived with a baseball bat and attacked him before throwing him off the stage. He then picked up the Digital Media title and gave it to Santino before disappearing backstage. The third edition of the Unbreakable pay-per-view will air on April 17, 2025, at the Cox Pavilion in Nevada.