TNA Star Steph De Lander Opens Up About Marriage To Mance Warner

For most fans, when one thinks of TNA star Steph De Lander, they picture her side by side with either Matt Cardona or former onscreen husband PCO. What they may not know is De Lander is engaged to Mance Warner, the former GCW World Champion who recently joined De Lander in TNA, aligning with his fiancée and attacking Sami Callihan in the process.

In an appearance on "Gabby AF," De Lander talked about her relationship with Warner, revealing they had been together for nearly a year and a half. The relationship began shortly after the two wrestled each other on an indie show, with De Lander stating that she already had a crush on Warner, even though they had hardly interacted.

"I'd seen him from a distance, and I was like 'Who is that guy?'" De Lander said. "'What's going on? Who is he?' And he also didn't give me much of anything, right? As a girl in wrestling, it's very intriguing, because most guys are pigs. So when one isn't, you're like 'Huh, that's intriguing to me.' So yeah, I don't know, I was struck by him. And we had a match together, we had so much fun. We just connected so well. And then from that point on, I was like 'Oh my god, I think I'm in love.' And he felt the same away. And soon enough, we were together. But yeah, it was wrestling that brought us together."

De Lander is hopeful her and Warner's association on TNA TV could lead to them teaming up on occasion.

"I'd love it," De Lander said. " I think, right now, my dream match would be me and Mance vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green...That's the money match...I would be like 'Tag me in, and let me kill Matt.'"

