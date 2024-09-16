Steph De Lander Discusses 'Friction' Between Matt Cardona & PCO

For the last several years, Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander have been joined at the hip, with De Lander serving as Cardona's muscle as he's continued to try and take the independent scene, and TNA, by storm. Recently though, the beautiful friendship has been hindered by the introduction of PCO to the equation, with PCO and De Lander falling in love and even getting married, much to Cardona's disdain.

During an interview with "Pro Wrestling Illustrated," De Lander was asked about the friction between PCO and Cardona, in particular her and PCO's recent wedding, where Cardona made a scene and trashed the proceedings. While De Lander does remain torn on the situation given her long-standing partnership with Cardona, it's clear his actions have created a rift between the two.

"Matt definitely...you guys saw at the wedding, he came in and he trashed it," De Lander said. "He felt some sort of way. Matt isn't happy about it. Matt is getting a little bit possessive. He likes to call me his property, which is insane, and in 2024 that's like 'Come on bro. You don't own anyone. Nobody owns me.' But I think it does go to show that I did some good work with Matt, if he's so scared of losing me to someone else. But yeah...Matt's not happy about it. There's been some friction within TNA."

The situation seemed primed to get even more divisive, as De Lander and Cardona had been scheduled to face PCO and Rhino at TNA Victory Road, squarely putting De Lander in the middle. The match will not be happening, however, as De Lander recently revealed she will have to step away from the ring to undergo neck surgery.

