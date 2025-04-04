Tony Khan Discusses Possibility Of AEW Collision Moving To Thursdays For Post-NBA WBD

Tony Khan has discussed the promotion's Saturday night show, "AEW Collision," potentially moving out of Saturday after WBD's deal with the NBA expires.

Khan addressed recent reports that "Collision" could air on another day, with the AEW CEO insisting that he's happy with the show's performance and the audience that they've developed.

"Well, I think we have a great thing on Saturdays. Right now, we've consistently been one of the top shows in our time slot, and we've been building a great audience, and 'Collision' is having a great year. We've really performed very well relative to the cable industry on 'Collision' and delivered a consistent winner on Saturdays, and the show is building a lot of momentum. So I think 'Collision' is doing fantastic on Saturdays and we've had some great opportunities thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery and Mr. Zaslav and the team," Khan said.

Khan emphasized how AEW has benefited from the lead-ins of various sports to their programming and stressed that Collision is building a new audience as a result. However, the AEW CEO is open to following WBD's directive on when AEW's Saturday night show should air.

"So I do think we've built great momentum on Saturdays, but I would be open to basically anything within reason the network asked me to do. I am really very proud of the run we're having," he said. "That run for 'Dynamite,' that consistency and particularly the hot run of shows recently, I think that's also now extended into 'Collision' where we've had great episodes in 2025 and trying to build that same kind of great longevity and hoping 'Collision's' here for many years to come just as 'Dynamite' has been one of the most successful shows ever on the network."

Khan thanked the network for its support, especially the lead-ins from various sports, which he believes have contributed to some of the best shows in AEW's history. He concluded by saying that he is unsure what the future holds for Collision on Saturdays.