Bully Ray Says This Performative Nuance From John Cena On WWE Raw Resonated With Him

The war of words between John Cena and Cody Rhodes continued this week, with Cena declaring his intention to bury Rhodes along with his "mediocrity," while Rhodes questioned Cena's decision to align with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and poked fun at his wrestling skills. Before Cena and Rhodes cranked up the heat on this battle, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recalls Cena making a subtle move that similarly resonated with him. According to Ray, today's performers could benefit from studying this nuance as well.

"So Cody and John are in the middle of the ring. Nobody has said a word yet, and here comes John Cena sauntering towards Cody Rhodes. John Cena picks up that microphone and Cody's like, 'Ah, ah, we heard enough from you. It's time for me to talk.' John Cena physically backs off and shows concern on his face. He is registering and he is selling Cody Rhodes putting him in his place, which gives Cody more strength, more power," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"People will buy into Cody more because they're like, 'Yeah, Cody, you tell him!' So many heels these days don't do that, especially female heels in the business who just sit there and kind of make the baddie look at the other female or twirl their hair or roll their eyes. There's not enough registering of the verbal attack from the babyface."

Eventually, verbal jabs escalated to physical ones when Cena charged toward Rhodes in the ring. Seeing this, "The American Nightmare" dodged it and instead laid out Cena with a Cross Rhodes. Looking ahead, Cena and Rhodes will meet again on the WrestleMania 41, this time with the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.