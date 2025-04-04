Bully Ray Says This AEW Star Carries Himself Like A 'Bad Mother Trucker'

Within The Learning Tree, Chris Jericho is the metaphorical tree itself, while Bryan Keith and Big Bill act as its branches (or in Bill's case, also its roots). According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Keith embodies the spirit of another "B" word as well.

"I know Bryan Keith is lumped in with The Learning Tree. He's hanging with Big Bill and Jericho. There is something about Bryan Keith," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I think this is the third or fourth time I've mentioned him and I've singled him out. Bryan Keith reminds me of Bad News Brown, Bad News Allen, and that's a massive compliment. Bryan Keith has something about him. He ain't a monster, don't get me wrong, but his persona, the way he carries himself, that look on his face, that mother trucker thinks he's a bad mother trucker, and he comes across like that."

In recent weeks, Keith and Big Bill have steadied their aim on the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, with Bill issuing a challenge to them for a title match. After Bill and Keith's quick victory over a local team on "AEW Dynamite," AEW officials made the tag team title match official for the Dynasty pay-per-view, which takes place this Sunday.

Though Keith is currently focused on capturing tag team gold in AEW, Ray is eager to see him branch out into more singles competition, away from Bill and Jericho. "I think there's something there," Ray said, while adding his belief that it likely wouldn't happen under the AEW banner right now.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.