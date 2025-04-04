Bully Ray Responds To WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart's AEW Remarks

Last week, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart was a special guest on the Ariel Helwani Show, where he spoke about Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, and his third WWE Hall Of Fame induction for his classic WrestleMania 13 match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. However, the Canadian icon made headlines for his comments about today's wrestling industry, accusing many WWE and AEW performers of being actors pretending to be wrestlers. Hart specifically called out AEW talent, stating that they should "Get on with the real wrestling and just quit acting so much," while expressing that the business today is more about promos rather than in-ring work rate. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray Dudley provided his thoughts on Hart's comments, explaining that he understands his opinion on AEW, despite somewhat disagreeing with him.

"I think it's an interesting conversation because I don't necessarily agree with Bret across the board about his comments about AEW wrestlers, but I understand his perspective because it's definitely a different generation, a different time. So when Bret Hart says that when he looks at AEW wrestlers and he sees actors playing wrestlers, I understand where he's coming from because in Bret's day, everybody was a pro wrestler. You looked the part, you acted the part, you spoke the part ... you were a pro wrestler 24-7."

Hart explained that he misses the "ruggedness" that characters used to have in the industry, and believes that the 1990s still remain the best era of wrestling because of it. He also wanted to give credit to former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who he feels has worked hard to earn the respect of the older generation of wrestlers.

