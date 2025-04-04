Tommy Dreamer Likens Gunther's WWE Raw Beatdown Of Jimmy Uso To Huge ECW Moment

On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," Jey Uso helplessly looked on as WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER viciously attacked his brother Jimmy while he stood, fastened to the ring ropes via a zip tie. As WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer points out, Jey isn't alone in that feeling, as he endured a similar experience back in 1998 under the ECW banner.

"As for someone who was handcuffed to the ropes and watched someone that they loved get brutalized, and I'm talking about Tommy Dreamer watching as the Dudley Boyz broke Beulah McGillicutty's neck and having to have her brutalized, taken out, was a heavy, heavy scene," Dreamer recalled on "Busted Open After Dark."

"I recommend people watch it on Peacock. It was played throughout and it really ignited the highest grossing year for ECW. It was Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman versus the Dudleys. That heat and that moment was played so many times."

In Dreamer's case, he helplessly watched his future wife Beulah McGillicutty take a Dudley Death Drop (3D) from Bubby Ray and D-Von Dudley, which, in ECW storyline, fractured her neck. Likewise, Jey saw his brother be hit over the head with the World Heavyweight Championship belt, then powerbombed into the mat by GUNTHER. To finish off his assault, GUNTHER cinched in a choke hold on Jimmy, who lay bloodied at that point, as Jey tried, but failed, to reach over and stop him. Looking ahead, Jey is set to challenge "The Ring General" for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and 20.

