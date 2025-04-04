AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/2/25

Throughout March, "AEW Dynamite" managed to draw over 600,000 viewers for the past four straight weeks, while improving in the 18-49 demographic near the end of the month. For the first "Dynamite" of April, many matches and segments built towards AEW Dynasty this upcoming Sunday, but due to a tough night of sports competition, the program fell below the 600,000 viewer mark for the first time since February.

According to Wrestlenomics, Wednesday's "Dynamite" averaged 594,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased by 10%, with the 18-49 demo also declining by 6%. Among primetime telecasts on cable, "Dynamite" ranked in the top 10 for the 18-49 demo, with the Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game on ESPN topping the night with 1,069,000 viewers. The New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game also performed well, averaging 1,030,000 viewers.

Unfortunately for AEW, their cable numbers continue to decrease compared to last year, with total viewership being down by 21% since April 2024. The 18-49 demo might be "Dynamite's" biggest concern, dropping by 38% since this time last year, despite improving in the category over the last four weeks. That said, this past Wednesday's episode impressed on AEW's social accounts, with the tag team match between Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir against Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale nearly drawing 650,000 views on YouTube. MJF asking Bobby Lashley and MVP if he could join the Hurt Syndicate also delivered, accumulating 310,000 views on the platform.

As for ticket sales, AEW didn't perform as well compared to their last visit at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Last Wednesday, 2,644 tickets were sold for "Dynamite," which is down 27% in sales compared to April 2024, when the "AEW Collision" managed to sell over 3,000 tickets.