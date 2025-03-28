AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/26/2025

All Elite Wrestling's Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 is drawing ever closer, and the next step the company took towards building anticipation came in the form of the March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland had a heated promo showdown, Kenny Omega made light work of Blake Christian, and ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship match, Megan Bayne secured a pinfall victory over "Timeless" Toni Storm in the main event.

While it might never be fully known as to how many people watch AEW on MAX as those numbers have yet to be made public, the company's TV audience has been growing in recent weeks. That trend continued once again with the March 26 episode of "Dynamite," as The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics have confirmed that the show averaged a total of 663,000 viewers. This is a 1% increase on the previous week's 658,000 viewers, a 6% increase on the trailing four week average that currently sits at 621,000, and the fifth week in a row where "Dynamite's" TBS ratings have risen, with this past week being the second highest average viewership of 2025 so far.

On the other hand, the 18-49 demographic saw relatively mixed results, with the March 26 episode posting a 0.17 number, am 11% drop from the 0.19 number posted seven days earlier. However, this is still a 6% rise on the trailing four week average of 0.16, and enough for "Dynamite" to rank fifth for the night amongst all prime time cable telecasts, finishing behind the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in first, and three hours of FOX News that took second, third, and fourth. With only one episode of "Dynamite" before Dynasty, AEW will be hoping to head into their next pay-per-view with another strong performance on TBS.