This Cody Rhodes Line From WWE Raw Gives Bully Ray Pause

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his rival John Cena faced off once again on the latest edition of "WWE Raw," with a promo segment that included a few sharp barbs thrown in both directions. In an attempt to get under Cena's skin, Rhodes pointed out that it was Vince McMahon who chose Cena to be a top star in the company, while Rhodes said he was chosen by the fans.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took issue with the line, pointing out that it was McMahon who brought Rhodes back into the company in 2022. Not only that, but he was being heavily pushed under McMahon, who didn't step down as WWE CEO until months after Rhodes had returned at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"Why would I believe that Cody is not hand-chosen just as much as John Cena was?" Bully asked.

Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca then made the point that it was Paul "Triple H" Levesque who decided to make Rhodes the world champion, and he did so because of Rhodes' popularity with fans. However, Bully believes that McMahon would've done the same thing had he not been forced out of the company.

"When Cody came in, Cody was given one hell of a push," Bully continued. "Vince McMahon courted Cody Rhodes. How many times have you heard the story of Vince McMahon getting on a plane to go visit a talent to sign them? He did it with Cody."

Additionally, Bully felt that the promo overplayed the extent to which Cena was handpicked by McMahon, with the Hall of Famer citing an old story that claimed Cena would have been fired if Stephanie McMahon hadn't overheard him freestyling on a WWE tour bus.

