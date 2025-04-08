JBL Names Current & Former WWE Stars Who Would Do Well In Brawl 4 All

In the summer of 1998, WWE began a 16-man tournament, called the Brawl For All, in which participants were to shoot fight each other, rather than wrestle on a scripted basis. After four brutal, injury-ridden rounds of competition, Bradshaw (also known as John "Bradshaw" Layfield) and Bart Gunn stood as the final two, with the latter ultimately defeating the former via knockout. On a recent episode of "Something To Wrestling," JBL revealed which former and current WWE stars he'd bet on in hypothetical Brawl For All in 2025.

"I've always thought if we have aliens come down and attack us, I'm gonna send out Brock Lesnar and they're pretty much going back where they came," JBL said. "I'm not sure Brock will be eligible for the Brawl for All. I'm not sure he's on the roster anymore.

"There's some pretty good shooters there," JBL continued. "I tell you what, Gable Steveson, how about that man getting beat [at the NCAA finals]? That was shocking. Chad Gable is a really good shooter, good wrestler. You've got some tough guys. Sheamus I think would do great just because he's a big tough guy. 100% Bobby Lashley, no doubt about it. Armed Forces Champion, legit tough guy and can bench press the freaking world. I'm pretty safe in betting on Lashley."

Lashley, a former member of the United States Army, currently serves as an AEW Tag Team Champion following his 2024 exit from WWE. Meanwhile, Sheamus and Chad Gable remain active members of the "WWE Raw" roster. Gable Steveson, an Olympic Gold Medalist, departed from WWE last year.

