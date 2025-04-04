Reports: Top WWE WrestleMania 41 Match In Jeopardy Due To 'Legit And Serious' Injury

A big WrestleMania 41 match is reportedly in jeopardy due to a significant injury. According to PWNexus and confirmed by Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, Kevin Owens reportedly suffered an injury that multiple sources have claimed is legitimate and serious. WWE has not confirmed the nature of the injury, and Meltzer reported they wanted to keep it under wraps.

CodyWhoades, of PWNexus, reported on X (formerly Twitter) that there is no timetable set on Owens' return to action, putting his WrestleMania match against Randy Orton in jeopardy, as night one of the event is just 15 days away. They reported that alternative plans for Orton have been discussed, but a pivot hasn't been made for "The Viper" just yet.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, Owens' status for WrestleMania is expected to be addressed on "WWE SmackDown" live from Chicago on Friday. There have been no reports of where or when Owens suffered the injury, but his last match was at Elimination Chamber in a vicious unsanctioned bout against Sami Zayn. Owens has made appearances on TV since the match.

After Owens won at the premium live event, Orton returned and attacked him, setting up their bout for WrestleMania. Their feud started when the former friends were on the outs following Orton taking Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes' side when he was feuding with Owens, angering "The Prize Fighter," leading to him taking out Orton with a package piledriver. Their WrestleMania match was made official in a segment on "SmackDown" on March 21, leading to further questions about just when Owens was injured.