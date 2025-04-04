Two Injured WWE Stars Reportedly Believed To Be Nearing In-Ring Returns

Two injured "WWE Raw" stars could be close to returning to action, according to a new report. According to PWInsider Elite, there is hope internally within WWE that JD McDonagh and Kairi Sane will be returning to in-ring action soon. PWIE reported that the belief in the company is that both stars are very close to being cleared for their returns.

Kairi Sane was kept out of the tournament to crown WWE's inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion late last year due to an injury. Her last health update on social media back at the beginning of January saw her in a hospital with her arm in a sling. Sane was smiling in a photo and captioned it with a robotic arm emoji. She later quote-posted the same photo alongside a Terminator GIF and the caption "I'll get an arm of iron." Specifics about the nature and severity of her injury were not made public.

McDonagh was injured in a scary spot on the January 27 episode of "WWE Raw" when he and Judgment Day tag team partner Finn Balor lost the World Tag Team Championships to the War Raiders. McDonagh hit a springboard moonsault to the outside and accidentally hit the back of his head on the announcer's desk. He didn't sustain a concussion but suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. McDonagh said on an episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" back in March that he was recovering well and said his lungs and ribs were good and he was waiting to be cleared.