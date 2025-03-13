WWE's JD McDonagh Offers Recovery Update From Scary Table Spot Injury

Over a month and a half has passed since WWE's JD McDonagh left fans in a fright, after a springboard moonsault to the outside during a match between him and Finn Balor against the War Raiders saw him hit the back of his head on the announcer's table. Though McDonagh escaped without a concussion, a trip to the hospital revealed the spot had left him with several other injuries, including broken ribs and a punctured lung, which McDonagh later confirmed would keep him out for a bit.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," McDonagh gave an update on his condition, and revealed he was progressing well, though he stopped short of saying he'd be returning to the ring just yet.

"Time heals all," McDonagh said. "I wasn't like this the first week or two after but I'm feeling a lot better now. [I'm feeling] pretty good. My lungs are good. My ribs are good. I'm just kind of waiting for the bones to knit back together before they clear me."

McDonagh also discussed the moonsault spot, indicating that the layout of the match required him to attempt the moonsault closer to the announcer's table, as opposed to another part of the ringside area.

"I needed to be on that side of the ring for something that was going to come up later on," McDonagh said. "So I said 'I'll just do it on the announce table side.' I've done it on that side before, but whatever happened on this one, I just was maybe a foot too far forward or a foot too far back and wiped out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription