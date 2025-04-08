Bishop Dyer, FKA Baron Corbin, Ranks End Of Days On Top WWE Woman Among Career Highs

Bishop Dyer (formerly known as WWE Superstar Baron Corbin) believes that the art of shock value is rarely used in AEW. Following the Death Rider (a snap double arm DDT) that Jon Moxley executed on Willow Nightingale after she and Swerve Strickland won their tornado tag team match against Moxley and Marina Shafir this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Dyer had hoped Strickland would take the fight to Moxley after what the champion did to his partner before they squared off for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty. However, Strickland was thrown onto glass, leaving him incapacitated like his partner Nightingale had been earlier in the show. Dyer, who prefers shock value over excessive violence, wishes to see AEW's stars evoke raw and unsettling reactions from the crowd, similar to those he garnered when he hit his End of Days finisher on megastar Becky Lynch.

"When I hit Becky, it was in Philly, and it was still one of the craziest reactions in my career because it was so just different," Dyer compared on "Busted Open." "Like, the shock of silence when it initially happened, and then, like, a massive pop because I can't believe we saw that, into guttural boos, where I kind of got all three reactions for one thing."

After unpleasantly stunning the Philadelphia crowd, the war would rage on between Corbin and former Lacey Evans against Seth Rollins and Lynch, leaving "The Visionary" and "The Man" victorious and still the WWE Universal and Raw Women's Champions, respectively, at the 2019 Extreme Rules premium live event. Although that moment with Lynch will go down as one of Dyer's career highlights, it did stir up some shock value not only for the fans but also for their reactions to him afterward, including death threats.

