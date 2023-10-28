Baron Corbin On Death Threats After Executing Vince McMahon Idea: 'Totally Worth It'

WWE star Baron Corbin has revealed that a moment he had with a women WWE star led to him receiving death threats from fans.

Corbin, during her recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," mentioned that him landing the End of Days on Becky Lynch was Vince McMahon's idea. The "WWE NXT" star performed his finisher on "The Man" at Extreme Rules in 2019, where Corbin teamed with Lacey Evans to face Lynch and Seth Rollins.

"That was Vince's idea. I was shocked when I got to the building. And it was in Philly, which I knew they were going to go nuts for," said Corbin. "It was just like ... crazy, and like the death threats after all, worth it. Totally worth it."

The former United States Champion highlighted the severity of the death threats he received following his finisher on Lynch, and how the moment caused many to be angry at him.

"Like my Instagram messages and Twitter and all of those things people were like, 'Dude, I'm gonna stab you the next time I see you for what you did to Becky.' People buy into what we do," said the "NXT" star. "That's the art of what we do can ... suspend disbelief. Can we make people think what we're doing is 100% real, and then people bought into that moment. They're like, 'A grown man put his hands on a woman. I want to fight that guy.' It invoked this rage in people and it was awesome."