WWE Hall Of Famer Has Reportedly Begun Training For Comeback-Retirement Match

The last time to chant "Goldberg, Goldberg, Goldberg" is upon us, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Bill Goldberg is currently training for his impending retirement match, which is set to happen sometime this year.

According to the report, the former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion is shaking off the ring rust (if any) and training with the Von Erichs (Ross, Marshall, and Kevin) and former K-1 kickboxing star Tyrone Spong. It's interesting to note that Goldberg and Kevin both moved to and currently reside in Boerne, Texas, for similar reasons unrelated to wrestling. Goldberg's son and Kevin's grandson are participating in the city's high school football opportunities.

Based on projections, the timeline for when fans might see Goldberg return to the ring could be as early as August at SummerSlam. Speculation remains consistent that the Hall of Famer's final opponent will be the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, as these two went from butting heads to almost exchanging blows before security intervened at last October's Bad Blood. The last time Goldberg appeared as an in-ring competitor was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber, where he challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship. The match concluded after six minutes, with Reigns retaining the title based on the referee's decision.