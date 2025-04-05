AEW Collision Results 4/5 - Mercedes Moné And Athena Face Off In Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on April 6th from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois on the eve of "Dynasty"!

Prior to their International Championship match against Ricochet and Kenny Omega on Sunday, Speedball Mike Bailey will take on Dralistico. Ricochet will be on commentary.

Max Caster is still looking for his first win in his Open Challenge.

At "Dynasty", the Death Riders will put their Trios titles on the line against Rated FTR. Last Saturday, Wheeler Yuta defeated Dax Harwood. On "Dynamite", Cope beat Claudio Castagnoli. Tonight, PAC will face Cash Wheeler.

The Cru have been feuding with their former friends, Top Flight for months. On Wednesday, The Cru attempted a sneak attack on them with necklaces, but were intercepted by AR Fox. Backstage, Lio Rush and Action Andretti approached Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Due to Wayne's history with Fox, The Cru hoped he would help them even the score if Fox got involved in their match tonight.

On "Dynamite", the Owen Cup brackets were announced. We are getting two preview matches tonight. Cup entrants Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takehsita will take on former Don Callis Family member, Powerhouse Hobbs and The Conglomeration's Tomohiro ISHII.

Over on the women's side, Mercedes Moné will team up with her "Grand Slam Australia" opponent, Harley Cameron against ROH Women's Champion, Athena and Julia Hart in the main event. On Sunday, Moné will have her first tournament match against Hart. Athena will take on Cameron in round one.