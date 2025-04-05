AEW Collision Results 4/5 - Mercedes Moné And Athena Face Off In Tag Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on April 6th from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois on the eve of "Dynasty"!
Prior to their International Championship match against Ricochet and Kenny Omega on Sunday, Speedball Mike Bailey will take on Dralistico. Ricochet will be on commentary.
Max Caster is still looking for his first win in his Open Challenge.
At "Dynasty", the Death Riders will put their Trios titles on the line against Rated FTR. Last Saturday, Wheeler Yuta defeated Dax Harwood. On "Dynamite", Cope beat Claudio Castagnoli. Tonight, PAC will face Cash Wheeler.
The Cru have been feuding with their former friends, Top Flight for months. On Wednesday, The Cru attempted a sneak attack on them with necklaces, but were intercepted by AR Fox. Backstage, Lio Rush and Action Andretti approached Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Due to Wayne's history with Fox, The Cru hoped he would help them even the score if Fox got involved in their match tonight.
On "Dynamite", the Owen Cup brackets were announced. We are getting two preview matches tonight. Cup entrants Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takehsita will take on former Don Callis Family member, Powerhouse Hobbs and The Conglomeration's Tomohiro ISHII.
Over on the women's side, Mercedes Moné will team up with her "Grand Slam Australia" opponent, Harley Cameron against ROH Women's Champion, Athena and Julia Hart in the main event. On Sunday, Moné will have her first tournament match against Hart. Athena will take on Cameron in round one.
Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) & Powerhouse Hobbs & ISHII (w/Rocky Romero)
Fletcher and Takeshita make their way to the ring first as Callis heads to commentary. Hobbs came through the crowd while ISHII came to the ring with ISHII.
Fletcher and ISHII start us off, but ISHII wants Takeshita. They shoved each other and both try to take each other down with shoulder tackles. They move to exchanging strikes. They return to shoulder tackles. Takeshita got hit with a boot and went down briefly. Both men collide and fall to the mat.
Fletcher and Hobbs tag in and circle one another. Fletcher takes Hobbs to the corner and starts talking trash. Hobbs backs him in the corner and flexes. Fletcher responds with stomps until Hobbs is off his feet. Hobbs sends Fletcher to the mat and tosses him into the corner and stomps him. ISHII tags in he and Hobbs double team Fletcher. Fletcher slammed ISHII. He bounced off the ropes and fell to make it look like Romero tripped him. Taekshita kicked Hobbs in the face and sent him outside. He and Fletcher double teamed ISHII.
After the break, Fletcher knocked Hobbs off the corner so ISHII couldn't tag him. ISHII hit Fletcher with a forearm shot. Takeshita runs out of the corner, but ISHII moved and he ran into Fletcher. Takeshita and ISHII exchange blows. ISHII with a vertical suplex before tagging in Hobbs. He takes out both of his opponents. They attempted a double team and he double shouldered tackled both of them before splashing both men in the corner. He chokeslammed Fletcher. He went to pick up Takeshita, but Takeshita elbowed him in the head before suplexing him. Hobbs answered with a spinebuster.
ISHII tagged in and Fletcher missed with a running boot. They do a stand and switch. Fletcher attempted a slam, but ISHII reversed into a suplex. Fletcher responds with a half and half. Takeshita forearmed Hobbs while Fletcher superkicked him, sending Hobbs outside. They do stereo running boots on ISHII in the corner. Fletcher went up top and Takeshita placed ISHII in a 'rana position, but ISHII reversed it. ISHII placed Takeshita on Hobbs' shoulders for a powerslam. Hobbs powerslammed Fletcher and ISHII with a running lariat. ISHII headbutted Fletcher and followed with a lariat and cover for two. Takehsita assisted Fletcher in a brainbuster on ISHII.
Hobbs and Takeshita exchange blows before Takeshita puts him in the Blue Thunder Bomb. He's unable to cover Hobbs and Hobbs rolls out of the ring. Fletcher with a lariat on ISHII, but a bloody ISHII immediately got to his feet and Fletcher kicked him. Fletcher followed with a Proto Driver and a brainbuster.
Winner: Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita
Max Caster Open Challenge
Backstage, The Cru cut a promo on Top Flight. They approach Wayne and ask if he remembers that conversation from Wednesday. He said he was too valuable to help them and his answer is no. Rush said he needs "Daddy's permission" which got his attention.
Caster is in the ring talking about driving through a tornado and gale force winds by himself unlike Anthony Bowens. He berated the fans for not getting his chant right. He's doing an Open Challenge in Philly too.
Mark Briscoe answered his challenge. Briscoe chopped him repeatedly. Caster dodges a baseball slide, but Briscoe hits his Redneck Kung Fu and a flying forearm. Caster kicked him, but Briscoe sent him off the turnbuckle before diving on him. Back in the ring, Briscoe nailed the Jay Driller for the win.
Winner: Mark Briscoe