AEW's Samoa Joe Discusses Not Being Part Of A Samoan Wrestling Family

The Bloodline has become the focal point of WWE television in recent years, highlighting the extensive Anoa'i family tree, its history, and who is actually a part of it. There are other Samoan families that are linked to the famous family, leading to the running joke within wrestling that every wrestler that comes out of Samoa is related to each other in some way. However, one man who goes against that rule is former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe as he is not related to The Bloodline in any form, but the "Samoan Submission Machine" is okay with that, as he stated on the "Insight" podcast that outside of another AEW star, he's happy to make his own name as a Samoan wrestler not part of a legendary dynasty.

"I think Toa Liona is out there on an island by himself too. But other than that, I mean, there's a few, but it became a funny thing because when I came up in the indies, a lot of Samoan guys who were around would kind of claim lineage to the, 'Oh yeah dude, I'm Rock's cousin. I'm this and that.' And to me I was always like, I don't want to be living off a family name that isn't mine and doing that. So I was always real meticulous. No, I'm not an Anoa'i, but they're an awesome family and they paved the way. But, yeah I was really kind of adamant I was going to make my own name."

Joe went on to say that during his time in WWE, he would often joke with Roman Reigns that if their mothers ever sat down with each other, they would end up figuring out that they are indeed related to each other given the size of Samoa as an island.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.