Max Caster Open Challenge Among Matches Added To AEW Dynasty Zero Hour

All Elite Wrestling's second annual Dynasty pay-per-view is just hours away, and while the main card looks to be set in stone, the company have added two matches to the Zero Hour pre-show to wet the appetite of AEW fans watching around the world.

Following the results of the April 5 episode of "AEW Collision," former AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster will continue to prove that he's the "Best Wrestler Alive" as he will host another one of his open challenges.

TOMORROW!

Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR Max Caster's Best Wrestler Alive™ Open Challenge comes to Philadelphia! Who will step up and accept the challenge of @PlatinumMax tomorrow night LIVE on Zero Hour? pic.twitter.com/joV1EJ5klO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2025

So far, Caster has had seven wrestlers answer his open challenge, and all seven of them picking up the win over the "Best Wrestler Alive," with none of the matches surpassing the two minute mark. As for who could answer the challenge, fans have speculated a variety of names, such as former TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander who is reportedly on his way to the company, and Caster's former tag team partner in The Acclaimed Anthony Bowens, who has not been seen since the tag team split up at the start of the year.

The second match added following the events of "Collision" is a trios match featuring Top Flight and AR Fox taking on the team of CRU, the new name for Lio Rush and Action Andretti's tag team, and Nick Wayne.

Tomorrow! Sunday, April 6

Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty Zero Hour@thenickwayne + CRU @IamLioRush @ActionAndretti

vs@ARealFoxx + @TopFlight612 After their altercation on #AEWCollision tonight, it will be a trios fight in Philadelphia on the Zero Hour at AEW Dynasty TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Sg6R4cNTVI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2025

CRU and Top Flight have been at each other's throats for months, with both teams holding victories over each other in their two previous meetings. To help their cause, CRU managed to convince Wayne to help them out due to his own personal history with Fox, who realigned himself with Top Flight after Rush and Andretti turned on them. The Zero Hour portion of Dynasty will start at 6:30PM ET, and will stream for free on AEW's YouTube channel, as well as their social media pages and TrillerTV internationally.