Tracy Smothers Can't Stand The Undertaker After Brutal Betrayal

For many wrestling fans and wrestlers, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is a figure to be revered the way some Presidents are, thanks to his longevity, commitment to his character, and leadership qualities. But for others? The Undertaker is someone they couldn't have less respect for. Some of that has occurred over the last few years, as Taker has shed his gimmick for his real persona, causing controversy with some of his views on wrestling and politics. For others though, Taker was a guy they couldn't stand long before the "Deadman" mask slid off, both for his backstage politics and some of those leadership skills some revere.

That's at least the case for one Tracy Smothers. Though not a WWE Hall of Famer or household name the same way Taker is, the late Smothers was a beloved figure in his own right, as evident by the tributes he received from the likes of Taz, Christopher Daniels, CM Punk, Bully Ray, Frankie Kazarian, and others following his death in October 2020. That affection towards Smothers came from the idea that, regardless of whether he was wrestling in WWE, WCW, ECW, or an independent wrestling promotion, he was always ready to help, always professional, and always a joy to work with. As such, it makes sense why a persona like Smothers would perhaps not gel with Undertaker.