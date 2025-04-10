DDP Discusses How Zilla Fatu Is Progressing In WWE Hall Of Famer's School

The Bloodline runs deep in not just WWE, but professional wrestling as a whole, and one young member not yet signed to the major leagues stands out in particular. Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga and member of the legendary Anoa'i family, is currently under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in his Reality of Wrestling promotion, where he once held the promotion's top title. Booker T's fellow Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page said on a recent episode of "83 Weeks" he spent time with the current "WWE NXT" commentator while filming for "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," and he showed Page Fatu at work.

"Zilla. This kid, wow. He did a promo across the table, like a 'Godfather' type of thing," Page said. "This kid is so over and Book's like, 'He won't be with me much longer. It's just about time.' He's getting so seasoned, like what a great place to have that."

Fatu and Booker T's relationship hasn't always been so stable, however. Shortly after Fatu made his professional wrestling debut with ROW in July 2023, the pair had a falling out that September that led to Fatu leaving the promotion. The two were able to mend fences, leading to Fatu's ROW World Championship victory in August 2024.

Despite not yet joining his family in WWE's infamous Bloodline, the 25 year old continues to impress. He is currently HOG Crown Jewel Champion as well as 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion, recently defeating former WWE star Dijak to retain his House of Glory gold.

