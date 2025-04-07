Former WWE Star Is 'Happy And Proud' Of Jey Uso Winning 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Bloodline storyline not only elevated Roman Reigns to the status of one of WWE's greats, but also boosted the careers of others involved, including Jey Uso. WWE producer and former wrestler TJ Wilson has expressed his happiness for Jey Uso's success, and remembered predicting Uso's career skyrocketing after his match with Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions in 2020.

The WWE producer revealed in a recent appearance on "Developmentally Speaking" what he told Jey when he faced Roman Reigns the first time. Wilson recalled not being at the show because someone close to him had contracted COVID, but in a message he sent to Uso, he told the 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner that the match with Reigns was the beginning of something big for him.

"So I texted him that night. I said, 'Hey man, good luck. Just so you know, you will never be looked at the same ever again.' Thankfully, it's one of those — I've been wrong many times — but this was one of those times where I was extremely right, and I'm very happy for it, and very proud of Jey Uso," said Wilson. "That's just an example of having a little vision — being like, 'You know, I've wrestled him so many times, I know how good those two are.' Jimmy happened to be hurt at the time, so then Jey — not that, like, 'Oh, he got the spot because he's hurt,' but those were just the circumstances. I just knew, once The Usos really got a shot, they're never looking back, and it just happened to be Jey. But then, I mean, Jimmy followed suit too. There's no looking back for those guys."

Wilson emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind in the pro wrestling business, noting that it's essential to embrace the journey and adapt to the unexpected, rather than resisting the twists and turns that come with it.