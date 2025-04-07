Bully Ray Details Excitement For This WrestleMania 41 Match Following WWE Raw

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match in January, Jey Uso decided to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41, despite losing several previous matchups against the Austrian. Last week's "WWE Raw" has Bully Ray now adamantly looking forward to the bout. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," the host explained how a recent segment between Uso and GUNTHER made a significant impact on his excitement level.

"This was some good, old school heat," Bully said. "What they did has been done before in wrestling. It's not new, but that doesn't matter. It's about the characters that are involved."

Monday's "Raw" featured Jey's brother Jimmy Uso stepping in the ring with GUNTHER. It didn't end well for The Usos, as the champion toyed with Jimmy in a short match before strapping Jey to the ring ropes and brutally attacking Jimmy as his brother looked on. The segment ended with GUNTHER drenched in Jimmy's blood, and Bully felt it kicked the feud up a notch.

"I thought it was very effective. The WWE does not use blood very often," the host said. "I liked GUNTHER putting the blood all over his body, tasting the blood, spitting it out."

While Bully has long been an advocate of GUNTHER's, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he's now a bigger fan than ever, because the Austrian possesses the ability to elevate any opponent he's in the ring with. Bully praised Jey Uso as well, highlighting the look of pure rage on Jey's face as the attack against Jimmy played out.

