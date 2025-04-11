AEW Star Swerve Strickland Addresses Relationship With WWE's Triple H

Although Swerve Strickland has become one of AEW's most successful stars in recent memory, he was initially in line to be a key member of WWE's main roster in 2021. For three years, Strickland had proved to be one of the highlights of "WWE NXT," often leaving fans salivating to watch him wrestle against former stars from the developmental brand such as Seth Rollins or Sami Zayn. Despite his potential, WWE would release Strickland, who had become frustrated with Head of Creative for "NXT" at the time, Triple H, and in a recent interview with "DJVLAD," Swerve explained how "The Game" continuously held him back.

"He had a respect for me and he knew what I was capable of but I always felt like he positioned me in a way that wouldn't overtake other talent in a sense. It was like I was drafted third round, fourth round to a team or something like that and if you put me on the field, I'm going to outshine the first rounder that you drafted ... a year goes by and I'm like, 'what's stopping me from being one of your guys,' and that's where I backed him into a corner ... Triple H is great but he has a way of wording things in a way that run you around to where you started the conversation, and I picked up on that."

Strickland continued to explain that Triple H would be impressed with his in-ring performances, but would hold off from giving him more opportunities. The former AEW Champion also admitted that he still has a good relationship with Triple H but felt that WWE restricted him despite knowing he was a top-end up-in-coming prospect.

