AEW's Swerve Strickland Details Frustrations In WWE's NXT

Swerve Strickland is riding high in AEW, coming off a huge win against "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear and a first-round win in the Continental Classic last week, but it wasn't too long ago he seemed poised to be a future star in WWE as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Instead, Strickland was released by WWE in November 2021, effectively opening the door for his AEW run.

Strickland hasn't been shy about documenting his frustrations during his time in WWE, and in an appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," he discussed some of those frustrations, which he was open about with WWE management in meetings.

"Here's the frustrating part of this," Strickland said. "When WWE and 'NXT' are promoting this and doing this and this and that ... and you're tweeting, supporting everything like, 'Oh, this is coming to the Peacock.' 'Yeah, we're doing this, retweet it.' 'Hey, this is the new show coming out' ... they'll say nothing ... You just tweet 'Unappreciated,' they call you. 'Hey man, We see you tweeted 'underappreciated,' what was that all about?' But you miss all the other stuff that I did? You didn't see anything about me, like that two-minute promo video I put out [that] nobody mentioned. But you'll see that, though? So that was one of the things I brought up in the meeting. I was like, 'Exactly what I say, I feel unappreciated. I feel like I can do more. And I think y'all know that I can do more.'"