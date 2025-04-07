AEW Dynasty 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

Ring of Honor keeps going back to Chris Jericho like that one friend who keeps going back to their toxic ex. This is not the first time I've celebrated the end of a Jericho ROH World Title reign, and easy money says it won't be my last, but like a supportive friend, I am not thinking about the future, and instead getting ready to take my friend to brunch and celebrate "the now." They're free and that's a good thing.

Former ROH World Champion Bandido is once again the champion and it's not a moment too soon. Jericho's interminable schtick has dragged on since October, and for a brief moment, after he pinned Bandido, I thought that Tony Khan was dumb enough to do what Eric Bischoff had done before him and unmask a wildly popular luchador. Luckily, I was wrong.

The referee, Bryce Remsburg, restarted the match after cheating from Jericho, opening the door for Bandido to hit his 21-Plex and win the ROH World Championship for the second time. There will likely be a rematch at Supercard of Honor but for right now, the mimosas are flowing and happy days are here again. ROH with someone as exciting as Bandido as its champion has a real case of shaking off the bad vibes of Jericho's reign. Athena has been something of the standard-bearer for the promotion in the 165 days since Mark Briscoe lost the ROH World Title, but with her own reign now nearing 850 days, she has definitely been straining under the pressure, luckily Bandido is able to help.