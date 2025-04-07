AEW Dynasty 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

One month after nearly bleeding to death in front of dozens of celebrities at AEW Revolution, "Timeless" Toni Storm was back defending her AEW Women's World Championship against "The Megasus" Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty. By now, Storm is far and away the most developed character in the company besides maybe a Hangman Page, but even then Storm seems willing to go the extra mile for her cause, and this time around, her cause was making Bayne out to be an unstoppable beast that could murder anyone who steps in front of her. Some fans had called for Bayne to receive a push similar to Brock Lesnar in 2002 where he arrived, killed everyone, and won the biggest prize in the company almost immediately, and in a way, AEW played up to that in this one with Storm embracing her role as the underdog.

Yes, the "Rocky" theme was predictable as anything — they were in Philadelphia after all, one of the only cities in the world where one of their biggest sporting icons is a person who doesn't technically exist — but it worked in this match given the story going into it. Bayne had already pinned Storm on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," she hadn't lost coming into Dynasty, and given everything that Storm had been through with Mariah May in the previous months, maybe a challenge like Bayne would be too much for her.

This was evident in the structure of the match. Bayne, while still a monster, was inexperienced in big title matches which led Storm to take the early advantage. However, once Bayne understood that she could throw her weight around with ease, it was her match to lose. Not many women in AEW would be able to throw the AEW Women's World Champion over their head three times in a row and not even break a sweat, but Bayne achieved that with relative ease. The use of Penelope Ford could have been a little overkill to some people, including myself, but she was taken out of the match with little to no interference when it really mattered, allowing all of the focus to be on the ring.

Of course, Storm's experience led to her getting back in the match, selling like her life depended on it and knowing that, even though she's been through wars before, this was an entirely different beast to tame. The four hip attacks in the corner, the Storm Zero, she threw everything that she could at "The Megasus" in order to get the job done, eventually getting over the line, whilst also making Bayne look strong throughout the match by looking genuinely scared at the fact that she may have taken a role that was too big even for her.

Storm continues to be one of the marquee players in All Elite Wrestling, with this being another solid performance in her portfolio. However, it wasn't all perfect, as there was one thing that some people simply could not get past...

Written by Sam Palmer