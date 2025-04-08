Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Reportedly Listed For Commentary During WWE Raw Match

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who will host "The Roast of WrestleMania" in less than two weeks, is making his presence known ahead of WrestleMania 41 and the big "Roast" event in Las Vegas, Nevada. He's set to appear on commentary to promote the WrestleMania Roast on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." According to Fightful Select, Hinchcliffe will serve on commentary alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee when the War Raiders defend their World Tag Team Championships against the New Day.

WWE revealed in March the controversial comedian, of the "Kill Tony" podcast, would be hosting the untelevised "Roast of WrestleMania" after night two of "The Showcase of the Immortals" at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The event will also feature WWE stars such as Sami Zayn, The Miz, Paul Heyman, and more.