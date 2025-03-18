WWE Announces The Roast Of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe

Between the Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE World, a WWE ID tournament being held on indie shows, NXT Stand & Deliver, and two nights of WrestleMania 41, it would seem that WrestleMania weekend already has plenty going on. But apparently, it's still not enough, and WWE is looking to add one more event to cap off the weekend. And it's an event that would feel more at home on Comedy Central than it would a wrestling ring.

In a press release unveiled on Tuesday, WWE officially announced "The Roast of WrestleMania," which will take place after Night Two of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20. The roast, taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, will be hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, and feature appearances from WWE stars Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman, The Miz, and others. According to the release, the roast will not be televised; a pre-sale will begin on March 19, while the general on-sale will begin March 21.

The involvement of Hinchcliffe is sure to raise controversy from some pro wrestling circles. While the comedian is mostly known for his "Kill Tony" podcast and appearance at "The Roast of Tom Brady" last summer, he drew strong criticism for his appearance at a rally for President Donald Trump last fall at Madison Square Garden, where he made remarks about Puerto Rico, a Black audience member, and the Israel-Palestine conflict that many deemed stereotypical and racist.

It remains unclear how Hinchcliffe's inclusion at the roast will be taken by the WWE roster, though one-part time member may have an issue. Though he never addressed Hinchcliffe's jokes directly, Puerto Rican singer and occasional WWE star Bad Bunny notably began endorsing Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, shortly after the Trump rally featuring Hinchcliffe, which many saw as a response to Hinchcliffe's remarks.