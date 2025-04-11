AEW Star Swerve Strickland Discusses Being 'Bulls***ted' Around WWE PC

AEW star Swerve Strickland has recalled a moment that left him exasperated during his time in WWE, after putting on a great match for the main roster audience.

Strickland recently spoke on "Vlad TV" about a match he had with Drew Gulak on 205 Live, which was filmed after an episode of "WWE SmackDown." He remembered the match getting praise from the crowd and those at the back, but wasn't widely appreciated by those in WWE's Performance Center.

"The one day I knew I was getting, like, bulls***ted around the PC was when ... I was there for like three or four months, and I got called to do 205 Live against Drew Gulak, who had the Cruiserweight Championship," he recalled. "We were the last one, so we had to go last that night in Miami. After you'd seen all the stars, it was me and Drew. Like, we went 18 minutes in the ring, straight, for the Cruiserweight Championship. Everybody's on their feet going crazy. I have Swerve's House signs, like, going after Roman [Reigns], I have Swerve's House signs. They're not chanting, 'This is awesome,' they're chanting 'Let's go Swerve.' They were actually rooting for me to win this title. I end up losing to Drew Gulak. Got great praise in the back afterward, [from] Charlotte, Bayley, Kofi, like, all giving me crazy [praise] ... like, Samoa Joe, everybody's giving me crazy praise."

After the match — which happened a few months after Strickland joined WWE – he was asked to do something in the PC, which confused and angered him.