Tommy Dreamer Ranks The Worst WrestleManias In WWE History

It's WWE WrestleMania season — a time of great intrigue as pundits from around the industry attempt to predict how the results of this year's big event will shape whatever comes next. It also serves as a yearly reminder of past WrestleMania events, both good and bad. On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer was asked to list some of his least favorite WrestleMania entries. The first show he listed? WrestleMania 36 in 2020, which Dreamer referred to as "COVID WrestleMania."

"It has nothing to do with the matches — [it] just didn't feel like a WrestleMania," Dreamer said. "The wrestling fans are everything."

Streaming just weeks after the entire world was placed into lockdown, WrestleMania 36 was pre-taped at the WWE Performance Center and served as the first two-night iteration of the event. There was no live audience in attendance, and the company hadn't yet moved to the "ThunderDome," where viewers could appear in the crowd virtually via webcam. As a result, it's not surprising to learn it's among Dreamer's least favorites.

Another event listed by Dreamer was WrestleMania 9 in 1993. That show ended with fan favorite Bret Hart losing the WWE Championship to Yokozuna through cheating, only for the babyface Hulk Hogan to appear. Hogan accepted a challenge laid out by Yokozuna's manager, Mr. Fuji, and Hogan promptly defeated Yokozuna for the title in a matter of seconds.

"It wasn't the best WrestleMania, and if I could get three visual images of that, it's the Double Doink, Bobby Heenan riding in backwards on a camel, and screwing the fans after Yoko and Bret," Dreamer said.