Saraya Is Grateful For AEW Run, Wouldn't Change A Thing

When wrestling fans saw Saraya step back into the ring with AEW, many couldn't believe their eyes. After doctors told her she would never wrestle again because of a serious neck injury, the British star found a way to rewrite her story in an incredible way.

Saraya speaks on "The Wrestling Classic" about how her journey in AEW gave wrestling fans one of those rare, genuine moments that remind us why this sport connects with so many people.

"I never thought I would wrestle again. I never thought I would hold a championship again in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world [Wembley], in my own country in front of my family," Saraya shared. "To get that opportunity, I was really grateful and really thankful for that from Tony [Khan]."

While talking about her new book, Saraya showed the same honesty that has made fans connect with her through good times and bad. Unlike many wrestling books that only show the glorious moments, she embraces every part of her story.

"I wouldn't change a thing about my life, not even the awful things, because it shaped me for who I am today, and I'm really grateful for the person I am today," Saraya explained. "I realized that I'm really hard on myself. I don't want people to look at this book and feel like I'm a victim in any way, shape, or form, I do not want that. I do not want people to feel sorry for me, I want people to be proud that I got through it."

From her early days as a teenager changing women's wrestling in "NXT," through her painful retirement, and finally to her triumphant AEW run – Saraya's story isn't about victories and defeats, but about the strength to keep fighting when others would have given up.

