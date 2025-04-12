WWE NXT's Ricky Saints Discusses Past & Future Career Aspirations

Ricky Saints made the move from AEW to WWE earlier this year after almost a year off TV. Just a few months later and he's already captured the WWE NXT North American Championship. A recent interview with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer featured the new champion offering some insight into both his past and possible future, as the wrestler discussed his career goals.

"My aspirations in AEW were to just be given a chance and given the ball fully," Saints said. "I want that in WWE, obviously."

Saints was pushed at times in AEW, where he was known as Ricky Starks. However, a series of factors including CM Punk's departure and plans for Bryan Danielson's full-time retirement made it so he never reached the top of the card consistently. Though he's still a member of the WWE NXT roster, Saints isn't being shy about having similarly lofty goals in his new promotion.

"I want the WWE Championship," Saints continued. "But along the way, the Intercontinental title would be great."

Although some might cherish the time off he received last year, Saints isn't the type to be happy sitting on the sidelines. The wrestler stated that his personal fulfillment comes from creating art and putting something out into the world. Forced to stay home week after week, Saints began to feel "stalled out." In late 2024, he began taking independent bookings. Then, just one day before he'd show up on "NXT," he was given his AEW release.

Despite the many signs that the relationship between Saints and AEW had become fractured, the performer has remained cordial in interviews. However, he has noted that he believes the issues between himself and AEW grew to be "personal," as things could have been resolved in a more business-like manner.