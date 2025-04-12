WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Looks Back On Scary Hell In A Cell Spot With The Undertaker

WWE legend Rikishi still remembers the scary moment when The Undertaker threw him off the Hell in a Cell structure. This famous moment happened over 20 years ago at Armageddon 2000.

The Samoan superstar fell from the top of the cage into a truck bed below. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer talks on his "Over the Top" podcast about this dangerous stunt.

The match featured six of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era including, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Rikishi himself. Fatu speaks on the trust he had with his opponents.

"Most definitely, I trust him, I trust Taker without a doubt," Rikishi stated. "During that time in my career, I couldn't ask for any better guys to be in the squared circle with. ... we talking Taker, we talking Triple H, Kurt Angle, we talking The Rock, we talking Stone Cold."

Rikishi then talks about what he was thinking before he took the big fall.

"When it came time for that spot there, I already knew that I wasn't involved in the finish, so it came about like, what can 'Kishi do to be able to take myself out of this thing here," Rikishi said. "So, was I nervous? Yes. Did I think twice about taking that bump? Yes. There was no room for mistake, had I gone too far to the left, or too far to the right, or too far upwards, well I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you today."

This amazing moment made Rikishi a forever legend in WWE history, much like when Mick Foley fell from the cage twice in another famous Hell in a Cell match.

