Ex-WWE Ref Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On Jericho-Bandido Finish From AEW Dynasty

With a pair of referees distracted by a brawling Gravity and Bryan Keith, Chris Jericho sneakily struck Bandido with a bat, then covered him to retain the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynasty. That decision would be reversed moments later, however, as Bandido's family, who were sitting at ringside, informed referee Aubrey Edwards of Jericho's illegal bat usage. As a result, the title match restarted, with Bandido bouncing back with a Twenty One Plex for the victory and the championship.

While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas weighed in on the respective match finish, which he described as a "s*** painting."

"I'm trying to play devil's advocate here and think, well, if the referee in the back saw Jericho use the bat, then I could maybe say, I'll let this one slide. But Aubrey came out and she didn't see it either," Korderas said. "She took the word of a family member at ringside, so what's to stop her from going to the announce desk to go to any other fan in the arena, go to the concession stands and say, 'Hey, did you see that?' And while I'm at it, grab some popcorn. It made zero sense whatsoever. They don't care. They're just throwing everything at the wall."

In the eyes of Korderas, the Bandido-Jericho finish is just one notch on a string of recent, questionable booking decisions from AEW. "It's gotten to the point now where something needs to be changed," he said. "Some structure needs to be implemented with the officiating."

To gain some structure, Korderas suggests that someone in the company help coach the referees to speak up for themselves in order to avoid them looking like comedian Benny Hill, who is widely associated with "Yakety Sax," a soundtrack typically used in humorous, and sometimes outrageous, situations.

