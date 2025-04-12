Rikishi Thinks This Match Will Steal The WWE WrestleMania 41 Spotlight

Next weekend, WWE heads to the city of Las Vegas for the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event. Night one's festivities will be main-evented by a triple threat match involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. The following night, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will follow suit. According to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, it will likely be the former match that ultimately shines the brightest.

"When you mix up God [Roman Reigns] with an icon CM Punk with the future superstar of Seth Rollins, we mix all that up together, that right there is going to be the match that I predict is going to steal the WrestleMania spotlight," Rikishi said on the "Off The Top" podcast. "You can take my word for it, but that's just my humble opinion."

For Punk, WrestleMania 41 will fulfill his long-time dream of headlining WrestleMania. As Rikishi additionally pointed out, this comes after years of hard work on the independent circuit, which opened up a path for Punk to initially join WWE in 2005. Nowadays, Punk is a veteran of the wrestling business, with the smarts to "finagle" a potentially victory in his upcoming triple threat.

Regarding Rollins, Rikishi noted that he has transformed into a "mega superstar" that has perfected his craft inside the squared circle. Meanwhile, Reigns is now considered a WWE "God" to Rikishi (in addition to being his real-life cousin) due to his ability to draw numbers in the box office and routinely shatter records within the company.

