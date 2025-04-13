WWE Star Joaquin Wilde Shares Emotional Backstory Behind Recent Raw Match

WWE star Joaquin Wilde has shared an emotional post on social media following his match on this week's "WWE Raw," revealing the advice that his late father gave him that drives him to perform at his best.

Wilde, who is a part of the Rey Mysterio-led LWO faction, teamed with Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro to face El Grande Americano and American Made in a six-man tag team match. Following the match, he received praise from fans for his athleticism in the ring, and he acknowledged it with a touching post on social media. He stated that he didn't know his father, but recently listened to an audio tape that his father had made for him and his siblings. Wilde said that he uses the words of wisdom that his father gave him on the tape to do better whenever he gets the chance to step into the WWE ring.

"One thing he said to me was, no matter what I'm doing, don't half-ass it and always give 100% because people will respect you for that. For some reason that simple piece of advice resonated and made me think about wrestling. Because the reality is, I don't get to have matches on TV every week. So whenever I am blessed with an opportunity to have a match in the WWE ring, I treat it like my life is on the line. I take big risks, I maximize my minutes and I put all of my energy into every choice that I make. And I think about my dad's words before all my matches now too. Many things are out of my control, but one thing I can control is my effort. So I will always give 100% and all I can hope is that eventually people will recognize it and respect me for it."

Wilde, who has been in WWE since 2019, joined the main roster in 2022 with Legado Del Fantasma before being brought into LWO.