Dave Meltzer Explores Situation Between AEW & Kamille & How They Got There

During the first few months following Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship reign, she was accompanied by Kamille, who served as her muscle until the two split. While the angle went nowhere, many believed that Kamille would end up receiving a huge push and even potentially be the one to dethrone Mone of the TBS Championship, but she hasn't competed since October 2024.

According to Dave Meltzer during the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Kamille's future in AEW might be in jeopardy. In hindsight, Meltzer noted that it might even have been better for Kamille to instead go to "NXT" instead of AEW and first learn the craft. "They didn't do anything with [her]. She came in, she had that terrible match, and then it was kinda like... They pretty much gave up on her at that point," he opined.

"I think that they may not have understood the level that she was at, you know?" he added before explaining why he thinks there was a misconception of what Kamille could bring to AEW. "With AEW, because it's such a wrestling [focused] promotion, when someone isn't good — because most of the people are really good, even on the women side — it's really noticeable when someone is bad." Interestingly, during a podcast appearance last month, Tony Khan was asked about Kamille, he gave a storyline answer and simply recapped how she was last attacked backstage but suggested that she could be back on television at some point and that he believes it'll be interesting to see what she does in AEW by then.

