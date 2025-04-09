Anthony Bowens Won't Rule Out Tag Team Reformation But Has A Big Singles Goal In AEW

Among the biggest talking points coming out of AEW's Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 was the in-ring return of Anthony Bowens. The "Five Tool Player" answered his former tag team partner Max Caster's open challenge, and disposed of the man he won the AEW World Trios and Tag Team Championships with in 40 seconds. With The Acclaimed now a thing of the past, Bowens revealed at the Dynasty post-show media scrum that he has no plans on challenging for the AEW Tag Team Championships with Billy Gunn, and has his eyes on making history as a singles star.

"I think we've accomplished everything that I've wanted to accomplish as a tag team. Despite my feelings with Max, The Acclaimed are one of the best tag teams in the history of AEW. I'm pretty shire we still have the most wins in the history of the company as a tag team...I would gladly tag with him again if he needs to back me up, but right now I am focused on becoming a singles competitor, and achieving my goals. I am fully prepared to do everything I can to work hard, to continue to earn everything I have in the singles division. I fully intend to win gold, I would love to be AEW's first gay singles champion, so I have a lot of things that I'd like to accomplish, and that all starts right now."

Bowens has originally joined AEW as the "Five Tool Player" in 2020, but after teaming up with Caster on episodes of "AEW Dark" during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Acclaimed ended up staying together until the beginning of 2025, where the two men eventually went their separate ways.

