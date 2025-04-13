Tony Khan Reflects On Humbling Experiences Running AEW, Talks Brodie Lee & Jay Briscoe

It's not easy being a wrestling promoter, something AEW owner Tony Khan has learned first hand over the last six years running AEW. Khan has been there from all the highs and lows AEW has experienced, including signing the likes of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson during the promotion's hottest period in 2021, to losing Punk following a series of backstage scandals, to running not one, but two events in London's Wembley Stadium.

But when it comes to moments that are humbling, there's two that stand out more so to Khan, which he revealed when asked during the post-AEW Dynasty media scrum. The first was the death of Brodie Lee in 2020, which resulted in Khan putting together a tribute show for Lee on just a few days notice, one that Khan remains very proud of.

The second was the death of Jay Briscoe in 2023, a different experience as Khan had only been able to work with Briscoe in ROH, having been unable to convince Warner Brothers Discovery to let Briscoe work on AEW due to controversial comments he had previously made. Khan admits both tragedies gave him a clarity regarding wrestling, due to the challenges and emotional hardship that resulted from it.

"I would say, these are, for different reasons...both because they put everything into perspective, and they were the two most challenging situations I've ever been involved in," Khan said. "I think those are the two most humbling experiences I've had as a wrestling promoter, and two great friends, and two of the best people I've ever worked with, Mr. Brodie Lee and Jay Briscoe."