Erick Redbeard Reflects On AEW's Brodie Lee Tribute Show

During his time in WWE as Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan, the man who now goes by Erick Redbeard developed quite a connection with his cohort Luke Harper — otherwise known as Brodie Lee. As a result, it was important for him to appear as part of the December 30, 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which paid tribute to the late Lee, Redbeard's friend and long-time tag team partner. Even years later, the emotional evening sticks with Redbeard, and when he was asked about how he managed to hold it all together in a recent Reddit AMA, Redbeard stated the obvious.

"I didn't feel like I kept it together," Redbeard said. "I grieved with everyone else. He was there in spirit that night with everyone who attended and watched from home." Redbeard appeared during the show in association with a six-man tag match featuring MJF, Ortiz, and Santana taking on "Hangman" Adam Page and Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Redbeard showed up toward the end of the bout to confront and ultimately run off Wardlow. Following the latter trio's victory, an emotional Redbeard joined them in the ring and held up a sign reading "Goodbye my brother. See you down the road" to pay homage to Lee.

While Redbeard would ultimately not sign with AEW, he has continued to make on-and-off appearances for the promotion since then, most notably teaming with Death Triangle members Pac and Penta El Zero M to take on the House of Black during the Buy-In for AEW Revolution back in March. His most recent appearance was on the August 12 episode of "AEW Rampage," where he and Danhausen were defeated by the Gunn Club.