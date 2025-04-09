Chad Gable Shares Effusive Excitement For El Grande Americano After WWE Raw

"WWE Raw" has been the new home of El Grande Americano in recent weeks, a luchador who is built shockingly similarly to former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Chad Gable. While many have assumed Gable is the man behind the mask, Gable is keeping up appearances by wishing the new "Raw" star well.

"Really can't overstate how happy I am for this guy," Gable wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "After hearing his story, knowing where he's been, all he's done, and what happened to him... it's awe-inspiring to watch someone come back and make a stand for what they believe in! Go for it, @Americano_WWE!"

Gable and WWE have been playing up the history of El Grande Americano, recently showing an ersatz history video full of AI-generated images of El Grande Americano's false history in Mexico, where he supposedly wrestled the likes of El Santo and Mil Mascaras. The character has been billed from "The Gulf of America," President Donald Trump's divisive name for the Gulf of Mexico, and has also drawn criticism from WWE fans.

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio has had enough of Gable and Americano's mocking of lucha history and Mexican culture. To make matters worse, Americano has been using his mask to hide weapons, recently winning a tag match against Mysterio and Dragon Lee by headbutting Lee with a piece of metal that was hidden in his mask. Mysterio will be facing Americano at WrestleMania 41, in what will be a WrestleMania debut for Americano and a WrestleMania singles debut for Gable.